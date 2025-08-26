A First in History: Spot ETF Application Filed for US-Based Altcoins – Here Are the Likely Candidates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:57
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.16-6.07%
SUI
SUI$3.3422-9.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986-0.86%
Stellar
XLM$0.3826-6.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1189-8.39%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%

US-based investment firm Canary Capital has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for three new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on the cryptocurrency market. The most notable of these is the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF (MRCA). The fund is planned to be listed on the Cboe BZX exchange.

The Canary American-Made Crypto ETF will invest in crypto assets developed, issued, or operated in the United States. The fund will track the “Made-in-America Blockchain Index” and include US-origin cryptocurrencies. According to the filing, the ETF will be classified as a high-risk investment.

The company also applied for two more ETFs:

  • Trump Coin ETF
  • Staked Injective ETF

The move comes amid growing interest in US-based crypto projects. The fund aims to offer investors a focused alternative to the US blockchain ecosystem while also generating additional returns through staking rewards.

The fund will trade on the stock exchange under the symbol MRCA. Authorized participants will be able to buy and sell fund shares in blocks of specified sizes. Investors will be able to buy and sell shares on the secondary market.

The altcoins predicted to be included in the index are as follows:

  • XRP
  • Solana (LEFT)
  • Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Cardano (ADA)
  • Chainlink (LINK)
  • Stellar (XLM)
  • Sui (SUI)
  • Avalanche (AVAX)
  • Litecoin (LTC)

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-first-in-history-spot-etf-application-filed-for-us-based-altcoins-here-are-the-likely-candidates/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.026-6.64%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5123-9.71%
Pi Network
PI$0.33492-4.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43-6.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.15533-7.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share
Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

TLDR The SEC has started a 21-day public comment period on the proposed Injective ETF from Canary. Canary submitted the Injective ETF proposal last month for a fund that would track the staked INJ asset. The SEC will decide on the next steps for the ETF up to 90 days after the filing date. The [...] The post Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06041-3.69%
Injective
INJ$12.81-11.10%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/26 05:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

3 Hidden Gems With Breakout Potential — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 17,500% ROI vs Cardano & XRP

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance