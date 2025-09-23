The post A Governance-First DeFi Protocol Surpassing $90M TVL in Just Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London-based founder Austin Winch brings a new governance-driven approach to DeFi lending with Xauras, already attracting thousands of users and rapid adoption.  Xauras, the decentralized lending protocol founded by Austin Winch, has officially entered the DeFi market and quickly gained momentum. Within weeks of launch, the protocol has already surpassed $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and onboarded more than 12,000 unique wallets, signaling strong adoption and investor confidence. Designed as a third-generation DeFi lending protocol, Xauras aims to solve long-standing challenges in decentralized finance, including governance inefficiencies, risk vulnerabilities, and scalability barriers. Through non-custodial smart contracts, users can supply liquidity and borrow assets in an overcollateralized and transparent system. Interest rates are dynamically calculated in real time, while automated liquidations ensure protocol stability and liquidity provider protection. What sets Xauras apart is its governance-first model. Token holders actively shape the protocol’s future by proposing and voting on economic parameters, upgrades, and new integrations  ensuring that growth is guided by the community rather than centralized mandates. “DeFi has changed the way we think about finance, but it still struggles with scalability and trust issues,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “We created Xauras to be modular, secure, and community-led  and the early adoption shows that users are ready for a governance-driven alternative.” Currently live on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras is expanding to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana in Q4 2025. The roadmap also includes NFT-backed lending options, real-world asset collateral frameworks, cross-chain yield aggregation, and a mobile-native dApp to make DeFi lending more accessible to mainstream users. With strong early adoption, transparent governance, and robust security, Austin Winch’s Xauras is positioning itself as a serious contender in the future of DeFi lending. Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first decentralized finance protocol designed to provide secure, scalable,… The post A Governance-First DeFi Protocol Surpassing $90M TVL in Just Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London-based founder Austin Winch brings a new governance-driven approach to DeFi lending with Xauras, already attracting thousands of users and rapid adoption.  Xauras, the decentralized lending protocol founded by Austin Winch, has officially entered the DeFi market and quickly gained momentum. Within weeks of launch, the protocol has already surpassed $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and onboarded more than 12,000 unique wallets, signaling strong adoption and investor confidence. Designed as a third-generation DeFi lending protocol, Xauras aims to solve long-standing challenges in decentralized finance, including governance inefficiencies, risk vulnerabilities, and scalability barriers. Through non-custodial smart contracts, users can supply liquidity and borrow assets in an overcollateralized and transparent system. Interest rates are dynamically calculated in real time, while automated liquidations ensure protocol stability and liquidity provider protection. What sets Xauras apart is its governance-first model. Token holders actively shape the protocol’s future by proposing and voting on economic parameters, upgrades, and new integrations  ensuring that growth is guided by the community rather than centralized mandates. “DeFi has changed the way we think about finance, but it still struggles with scalability and trust issues,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “We created Xauras to be modular, secure, and community-led  and the early adoption shows that users are ready for a governance-driven alternative.” Currently live on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras is expanding to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana in Q4 2025. The roadmap also includes NFT-backed lending options, real-world asset collateral frameworks, cross-chain yield aggregation, and a mobile-native dApp to make DeFi lending more accessible to mainstream users. With strong early adoption, transparent governance, and robust security, Austin Winch’s Xauras is positioning itself as a serious contender in the future of DeFi lending. Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first decentralized finance protocol designed to provide secure, scalable,…

A Governance-First DeFi Protocol Surpassing $90M TVL in Just Weeks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 03:38
London-based founder Austin Winch brings a new governance-driven approach to DeFi lending with Xauras, already attracting thousands of users and rapid adoption.

 Xauras, the decentralized lending protocol founded by Austin Winch, has officially entered the DeFi market and quickly gained momentum. Within weeks of launch, the protocol has already surpassed $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and onboarded more than 12,000 unique wallets, signaling strong adoption and investor confidence.

Designed as a third-generation DeFi lending protocol, Xauras aims to solve long-standing challenges in decentralized finance, including governance inefficiencies, risk vulnerabilities, and scalability barriers. Through non-custodial smart contracts, users can supply liquidity and borrow assets in an overcollateralized and transparent system. Interest rates are dynamically calculated in real time, while automated liquidations ensure protocol stability and liquidity provider protection.

What sets Xauras apart is its governance-first model. Token holders actively shape the protocol’s future by proposing and voting on economic parameters, upgrades, and new integrations  ensuring that growth is guided by the community rather than centralized mandates.

“DeFi has changed the way we think about finance, but it still struggles with scalability and trust issues,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “We created Xauras to be modular, secure, and community-led  and the early adoption shows that users are ready for a governance-driven alternative.”

Currently live on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras is expanding to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana in Q4 2025. The roadmap also includes NFT-backed lending options, real-world asset collateral frameworks, cross-chain yield aggregation, and a mobile-native dApp to make DeFi lending more accessible to mainstream users.

With strong early adoption, transparent governance, and robust security, Austin Winch’s Xauras is positioning itself as a serious contender in the future of DeFi lending.

Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first decentralized finance protocol designed to provide secure, scalable, and transparent lending solutions for retail and institutional users across blockchain ecosystems.

