A HYPE whale sold another 178,000 HYPE today and still holds 3.8 million HYPE

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to @mlmabc monitoring, an unidentified HYPE whale sold another 178,000 HYPE (worth $8.6 million) today, exchanging it for 75.63 BTC (equivalent to $8.6 million). The whale also began selling another 232,000 HYPE (worth $11.1 million) from a new wallet.
The whale has sold a total of 1.26 million HYPE (valued at $60.5 million), purchased 401.37 BTC (valued at $45.4 million), and transferred 21.5 million USDC to the Aster platform. The address currently holds 3.8 million HYPE (valued at $183 million), representing a reduction of approximately 24.85% (at current prices).
