A large investor who held ETH for over 6 months decided to take profits and sold it for a profit of $11.84 million.

PANews reported on August 16 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a large investor who had held ETH for over 6 months decided to take profits. The address 0x90C...0a24C sold 5299.5 ETH (about 23.6 million US dollars) on the chain at an average price of US$4453 in the past 20 minutes. The funds came from three addresses, which built a position of 9154 ETH in batches at US$2218.6 between February and March 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
