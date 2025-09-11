A List Of Winners And Nominees

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 18: Nathaniel Rateliff presents the Artist of the Year award to Sierra Ferrell onstage for the 23rd Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Americana Music Association) Getty Images for Americana Music Association

The Americana Honors & Awards returns this week to celebrate the best storytellers in folk, soul and traditional country music.

In its 24th year, nominees for top awards include MJ Lenderman, Sierra Ferrell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Jason Isbell and Charley Crockett, among others. A marquee event of the multi-day AmericanaFest, the ceremony takes place Wednesday night at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

Actor-musician John C. Reilly hosts this year. The show plans to feature performances from John Fogerty, Dawes, Margo Price, Valerie June, Medium Build and more. The show includes more than a dozen presenters, such as Brandi Carlile, Rodney Crowell and Roseanne Cash.

Read on for a full list of nominees. Check back with Forbes during the show for an updated list of winners [winners will be marked in bold].

2025 Americana Awards Winners And Nominees

Artist of the Year

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Joy Oladokun

Billy Strings

Waxahatchee

Album of the Year

Lonesome Drifter, Charley Crockett; Produced by Charley Crockett & Shooter Jennings

Foxes in the Snow, Jason Isbell; Produced by Jason Isbell & Gena Johnson

Manning Fireworks, MJ Lenderman; Produced by Alex Farrar & MJ Lenderman

South of Here, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats; Produced by Brad Cook

Woodland, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings; Produced by David Rawlings

Duo/Group of the Year

Julien Baker & TORRES

Dawes

Larkin Poe

The Mavericks

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Emerging Act of the Year

Noeline Hofmann

MJ Lenderman

Medium Build

Maggie Rose

Jesse Welles

Instrumentalist of the Year

Fred Eltringham

Alex Hargreaves

Megan Jane

Kaitlyn Raitz

Seth Taylor

Song of the Year