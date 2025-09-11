A List Of Winners And Nominees

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:49
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 18: Nathaniel Rateliff presents the Artist of the Year award to Sierra Ferrell onstage for the 23rd Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

Getty Images for Americana Music Association

The Americana Honors & Awards returns this week to celebrate the best storytellers in folk, soul and traditional country music.

In its 24th year, nominees for top awards include MJ Lenderman, Sierra Ferrell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Jason Isbell and Charley Crockett, among others. A marquee event of the multi-day AmericanaFest, the ceremony takes place Wednesday night at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

Actor-musician John C. Reilly hosts this year. The show plans to feature performances from John Fogerty, Dawes, Margo Price, Valerie June, Medium Build and more. The show includes more than a dozen presenters, such as Brandi Carlile, Rodney Crowell and Roseanne Cash.

Read on for a full list of nominees. Check back with Forbes during the show for an updated list of winners [winners will be marked in bold].

2025 Americana Awards Winners And Nominees

Artist of the Year

  • Charley Crockett
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Joy Oladokun
  • Billy Strings
  • Waxahatchee

Album of the Year

  • Lonesome Drifter, Charley Crockett; Produced by Charley Crockett & Shooter Jennings
  • Foxes in the Snow, Jason Isbell; Produced by Jason Isbell & Gena Johnson
  • Manning Fireworks, MJ Lenderman; Produced by Alex Farrar & MJ Lenderman
  • South of Here, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats; Produced by Brad Cook
  • Woodland, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings; Produced by David Rawlings

Duo/Group of the Year

  • Julien Baker & TORRES
  • Dawes
  • Larkin Poe
  • The Mavericks
  • Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Emerging Act of the Year

  • Noeline Hofmann
  • MJ Lenderman
  • Medium Build
  • Maggie Rose
  • Jesse Welles

Instrumentalist of the Year

  • Fred Eltringham
  • Alex Hargreaves
  • Megan Jane
  • Kaitlyn Raitz
  • Seth Taylor

Song of the Year

  • “Johnny Moonshine,” Maggie Antone; Written by Maggie Antone, Natalie Hemby & Aaron Raitiere
  • “Ancient Light,” I’m With Her; Written by Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins
  • “Wristwatch,” MJ Lenderman; Written by MJ Lenderman
  • “Sunshine Getaway,” JD McPherson; Written by Page Burkum, JD McPherson & Jack Torrey
  • “Heartless,” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats; Written by Nathaniel Rateliff

