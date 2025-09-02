A Look Back On Husky Inu’s (HINU) Major Milestones

Husky Inu (HINU) has garnered significant interest since its inception. Surging investor interest has led to the creation of a small but devoted community around the project, helping it grow, meet targets, and set new ones.

The project has achieved several milestones in its short history, including completing its presale phase, starting the pre-launch phase, reaching fundraising milestones, and launching its own exchange. As the project nears the $900,000 mark, let’s look back at some of its major milestones.

A Brief Introduction To Husky Inu (HINU)

Husky Inu (HINU) is the latest member of the meme coin pack. The project was created to bring more value and utility to its users and token holders by leveraging the power of the Solana blockchain. Husky Inu aims to build a robust and supportive community that boasts enhanced rewards and innovative features. The project’s presale was a resounding success, with the pre-launch phase beginning after the presale concluded.

Husky Inu’s presale success should come as no surprise given what the project has planned. Husky Inu plans to launch two standout features: An Earn App and a decentralized exchange. The Earn App is designed to reward users for interacting with the project and completing simple tasks like liking, reposting, and sharing content. The decentralized exchange will facilitate decentralized trading and improve the utility and value of the HINU token.

Start Of The Pre-Launch Phase

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase began with much fanfare after the conclusion of its presale. Officially starting on April 1, the pre-launch phase picks up where the Husky Inu presale left off and continues the project’s fundraising efforts as it approaches its launch date. It is the next strategic step in the Husky Inu roadmap, designed to raise additional capital to fund ongoing development, platform improvements, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The new phase also welcomes new participants and contributors to the ecosystem.

Activation Of Card Payments

Husky Inu (HINU) introduced card payments in partnership with wert.io to make HINU token purchases simple, secure, and easily accessible to investors. The collaboration allowed the project to accept card payments, making the HINU token more accessible than ever before to interested users. The partnership enables anyone with a credit or debit card to seamlessly purchase the HINU token and throw their support behind the fledgling meme coin project. It also simplified a significant complexity faced by many projects, lowering the entry barrier and making it easy to get started. The partnership also makes the Husky Inu presale accessible to new users who want to invest in tokens without complex processes.

Fundraising Milestones

Husky Inu has crossed several milestones since its presale and pre-launch phases. The HINU token value remained constant during the project’s presale. However, the project adopted a dynamic and progressive pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering the project’s growing community. This pricing strategy helped Husky Inu cross the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The recent crypto market rally and the return of investor interest have allowed the project to reach the $850,000 milestone in record time, crossing it on July 25.

The project is now on the verge of reaching the $900,000 mark, having raised $886,048 so far.

SwapCrypto.com

The project recently announced the launch of its very own cryptocurrency exchange, SwapCrypto.com. The launch is a significant step for the Husky Inu ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to provide value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

Website: Husky Inu Official Website

Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.