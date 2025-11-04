A major short seller of ASTER has already made a paper profit of $21 million, bringing its total profit to nearly $100 million.

PANews reported on November 4th that, according to Lookonchain monitoring, as prices fell, an anti-CZ whale increased its short position in ASTER after CZ posted a buy order, currently holding over $21 million in unrealized profits through two wallets. In addition, this whale is also shorting DOGE, ETH, XRP, and PEPE, all of which are currently profitable, bringing its cumulative profits on Hyperliquid to nearly $100 million.
