A Minnesota credit union is launching a stablecoin, claiming it's the first in the US.

By: PANews
2025/09/10 23:03
Union
U$0.00934-5.94%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299+4.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01473+15.07%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09004+4.92%

PANews reported on September 10th that St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU), a Minnesota-based financial institution with over $400 million in assets, plans to launch its own stablecoin, claiming it will be the first stablecoin issued by a U.S. credit union. The token, called Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), was jointly developed by SCFCU, blockchain company Metallicus, and financial technology service provider DaLand CUSO. It is expected to officially launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 as part of the credit union's digital asset custody service.

SCFCU's move highlights how smaller financial institutions are leveraging blockchain tools to compete with fintech companies. Unlike mainstream stablecoins like USDT or USDC, the Cloud Dollar is directly connected to the credit union's banking system. The token will be issued on Metallicus's blockchain banking solution, Metal Blockchain, and integrated through DaLand CUSO's Coin2Core software, which connects blockchain services to the credit union's existing infrastructure. This design aims to keep deposits within the platform while providing members with a compliant way to transfer funds instantly and at a lower cost.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694+1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01478+15.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,884.65+2.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share
Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

PANews reported on September 10th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy (RBNE) has completed its first $5 million Bitcoin allocation, becoming the latest energy company to diversify its portfolio through cryptocurrency. According to Google Finance data, RBNE's Nasdaq-listed shares surged over 90% on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $4.27 before retreating. For most of August, the stock price had fluctuated within a narrow range around $1.87, fluctuating by just a penny or two.
Share
PANews2025/09/10 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year