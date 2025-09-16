A Name Known to Be Very Close to Trump Issues Statement on Bitcoin and Altcoins! He Criticized Altcoins, Said “The Only Way Is Bitcoin”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 01:06
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.49-2.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,279.13-0.26%
Triathon
GROW$0.025--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018017+3.26%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06989-10.90%

As is well known, corporate treasuries are increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies. Corporate cryptocurrency adoption is expected to accelerate in 2025, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the way as preferred treasury assets.

While blue-chip crypto assets (a term used for the most reliable and valuable cryptos in the market) continue to dominate reserves, a growing number of companies are adding altcoins other than BTC and ETH to their treasuries.

However, BTC Inc CEO David Bailey, who advises US President Donald Trump on cryptocurrency policy, criticized the inclusion of some altcoins in the treasury strategy.

Bailey, who posted from his X account, said that companies adding underperforming altcoins to their balance sheets blurred the broader treasury narrative.

On this point, Bailey criticized what he called “toxic financing” and the repurposing of failed projects as new vehicles.

Bailey claimed that adding failing altcoins creates a misleading narrative about the treasury strategy.

Actually, the Way is Simple and Only: Bitcoin!

While Bailey warned that too many companies were chasing visionless trends and undermining the legitimacy of the entire treasury sector, he said the path was simple: “to effectively grow and monetize balance sheets.”

Pointing out Bitcoin’s growing role in institutional reserves, Bailey described BTC treasury companies as a natural extension of the fiat currency system.

Comparing Bitcoin treasury companies to traditional banks, Bailey said the industry is essentially building “Bitcoin banks,” or at least Bitcoin-focused financial institutions. He said the industry is entering a critical testing phase where only a few will survive.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-name-known-to-be-very-close-to-trump-issues-statement-on-bitcoin-and-altcoins-he-criticized-altcoins-said-the-only-way-is-bitcoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Share
Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Less is more than 1/3 of the way to his goal of owning 5% of ETH's circulating supply.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08565-10.45%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281-1.05%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.549-0.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
Share
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Share

Trending News

More

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth

Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections