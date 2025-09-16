A Name Known to Be Very Close to Trump Issues Statement on Bitcoin and Altcoins! He Criticized Altcoins, Said “The Only Way Is Bitcoin”

As is well known, corporate treasuries are increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies. Corporate cryptocurrency adoption is expected to accelerate in 2025, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the way as preferred treasury assets.

While blue-chip crypto assets (a term used for the most reliable and valuable cryptos in the market) continue to dominate reserves, a growing number of companies are adding altcoins other than BTC and ETH to their treasuries.

However, BTC Inc CEO David Bailey, who advises US President Donald Trump on cryptocurrency policy, criticized the inclusion of some altcoins in the treasury strategy.

Bailey, who posted from his X account, said that companies adding underperforming altcoins to their balance sheets blurred the broader treasury narrative.

On this point, Bailey criticized what he called “toxic financing” and the repurposing of failed projects as new vehicles.

Bailey claimed that adding failing altcoins creates a misleading narrative about the treasury strategy.

Actually, the Way is Simple and Only: Bitcoin!

While Bailey warned that too many companies were chasing visionless trends and undermining the legitimacy of the entire treasury sector, he said the path was simple: “to effectively grow and monetize balance sheets.”

Pointing out Bitcoin’s growing role in institutional reserves, Bailey described BTC treasury companies as a natural extension of the fiat currency system.

Comparing Bitcoin treasury companies to traditional banks, Bailey said the industry is essentially building “Bitcoin banks,” or at least Bitcoin-focused financial institutions. He said the industry is entering a critical testing phase where only a few will survive.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!