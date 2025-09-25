The post A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 15:04 // News This move is particularly notable as it marks Hilbert’s first core token investment beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies, signaling a growing institutional appetite for specialized blockchain networks, as Coinidol.com reports. In a strategic shift away from solely investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hilbert Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm, has made a long-term investment in the CCD – a native token of Concordium, a blockchain purpose-built for institutional payments. According to the report by Morningstar, Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented: “Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe CCD is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.” Concordium, known for its on-chain identity layer, is designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. This feature allows it to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing a compliant and secure environment for institutional-grade payments. The investment validates Concordium’s vision and could pave the way for other major firms to explore similarly compliant blockchain solutions. It also highlights a broader trend in the market: as regulatory clarity emerges, institutions are becoming more comfortable exploring high-potential altcoins that offer specific real-world utility, moving beyond the simple buy-and-hold strategy for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: https://coinidol.com/nasdaq-listed-dives-into-altcoins/The post A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 15:04 // News This move is particularly notable as it marks Hilbert’s first core token investment beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies, signaling a growing institutional appetite for specialized blockchain networks, as Coinidol.com reports. In a strategic shift away from solely investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hilbert Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm, has made a long-term investment in the CCD – a native token of Concordium, a blockchain purpose-built for institutional payments. According to the report by Morningstar, Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented: “Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe CCD is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.” Concordium, known for its on-chain identity layer, is designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. This feature allows it to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing a compliant and secure environment for institutional-grade payments. The investment validates Concordium’s vision and could pave the way for other major firms to explore similarly compliant blockchain solutions. It also highlights a broader trend in the market: as regulatory clarity emerges, institutions are becoming more comfortable exploring high-potential altcoins that offer specific real-world utility, moving beyond the simple buy-and-hold strategy for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: https://coinidol.com/nasdaq-listed-dives-into-altcoins/

A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:29
Sep 24, 2025 at 15:04 // News

This move is particularly notable as it marks Hilbert’s first core token investment beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies, signaling a growing institutional appetite for specialized blockchain networks, as Coinidol.com reports.


In a strategic shift away from solely investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hilbert Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm, has made a long-term investment in the CCD – a native token of Concordium, a blockchain purpose-built for institutional payments.


According to the report by Morningstar, Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented:


“Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe CCD is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.”


Concordium, known for its on-chain identity layer, is designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. This feature allows it to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing a compliant and secure environment for institutional-grade payments.


The investment validates Concordium’s vision and could pave the way for other major firms to explore similarly compliant blockchain solutions. It also highlights a broader trend in the market: as regulatory clarity emerges, institutions are becoming more comfortable exploring high-potential altcoins that offer specific real-world utility, moving beyond the simple buy-and-hold strategy for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Source: https://coinidol.com/nasdaq-listed-dives-into-altcoins/

