A new AI trading model that doubles Bitcoin, Solana and XRP has launched a native token with 5500% gains so far.

SPONSORED POST*

The last couple of years have seen a massive surge in the number of trading bots entering the market, with advanced AI tools becoming more accessible than ever to retail traders. However, one name in AI-driven crypto trading keeps coming up on every Reddit forum and Discord channel. AlgosOne has steadily gained ground to become the most trusted and well-regarded AI trading platform by a mile. Launched in 2022, it’s now gearing up for major milestones with the launch of its native token, AIAO, in August 2025.

With some seriously impressive statistics to back it up, let’s evaluate the project by drilling down and taking a closer look at the numbers:

An 80%+ Trade Win Rate

AlgosOne’s pitch is refreshingly simple: institutional-grade, machine-learning algorithms that are completely free. Retail traders can sign up hassle-free, with no coding, strategy configuration, chart analysis, risk management, or trade execution required. There is no knowledge barrier to entry or any significant financial barrier, since users can access the software with an initial deposit as low as $300. The proprietary deep-learning engine adapts to shifting market conditions in real time, maintaining an impressive trade success rate of over 80%. for over two years in a row now.

While the platform is fully automated, AlgosOne users benefit from various safety nets. Not only is there 24/7 oversight by human risk assessment teams, but there is a reserve fund that offers user capital coverage. The reserve fund balance can be viewed in the dashboard at all times, as well as the trade success rate for the entire platform and for the trader’s personal account. The dashboard also shows the details of every trade, from the timestamp, asset type, and trade size, to the outcome, with the exact amount won or lost.

Profits from 50%- 250%

AlgosOne account holders can open accounts, opt for a short-term contract of 1 or 3 months, or earn a better return with a long-term contract from 24 to 36 months. When the first two-year contracts unlocked in December 2024, every single maturing contract met or exceeded the profit percentage range projected on the website for each trading tier, with a majority earning between 50% and 250% clear profit.

Daily profits can be automatically sent to a checking account each day, or locked along with the initial deposit sum until the contract expires, for a better return. More than any other factor, what really sets AlgosOne apart is its commitment to achieving its mission to democratize advanced AI tools. There’s no paywall, and no subscription, deposit, or trading fees—just a performance-based commission taken only on winning trades. So, not only do users get reliable industry-high profits but they get to keep their capital without it getting eaten up by platform fees.

3300X Price Appreciation

There has been a massive amount of buzz about AI crypto coins that bridge the gap between two emerging, exciting technologies- blockchain and AI. AIAO token actually seems to be worthy of the hype. It stands out for the growth-driving presale structure and unique, real-world utility

The 16-stage AIAO presale was launched in August and 6 pre-sale stages have already been sold out. Each round has a minimum 50% price increase on the previous round.

However the results of the first 6 stages are better than anticipated. Stage 1 selling out in just 4 hours, and closing with an 81% price jump. The numbers just got better from there. Stage 2 sold out even quicker, in less than 2 hours, with a staggering 113% increase. In stage 3, all the tokens were snapped up in just 90 minutes, with a 79% price bump, stage 4 sold out in less than 60 mins with a 97% price spike, stage 5 sold out in under 2 hours with an impressive 82% price increase and stage 6 sold out in record time as well with additional 82% price increase. It is more than 4,500% increase. If users choose to HODL until stage 16 and the public round they will outperform Bitcoin early investors, PEPE early adopters and SHIB insiders.





The total supply of the token will be capped at 1 billion, and AlgosOne has committed to purchasing $100 million of AIAO tokens during the public sale phase, providing a price stability buffer for investors.

Utility is another area where AlgosOne (AIAO) shines. Owning AI gives the holder an actual stake in the proprietary AI model powering AlgosOne. Token holders will receive dividends paid out in USD directly into their checking accounts, drawn from AlgosOne’s company profits. Based on the company’s gradual but consistent growth over the last three years and the anticipated exchange listing leap, this could be a potentially lucrative additional revenue stream. Since AIAO is a governance token, holders won’t just be earning profits from the success of the platform but will have a say in strategic project decisions, voting on future platform features, and the development roadmap. Another major revenue channel from AIAO ownership is trading points. An AlgosOne user’s trading tier is determined by the number of trading points they have. For example, every dollar deposited translates to a trading point, and points can also be earned through platform promotions, posting on socials and friend referrals. More trading points mean a higher tier, which translates to higher projected profit brackets, and lower commissions, with more and larger trades being executed through the account each day.

More than 2600 Truspilot Reviews Averaging 4.7/5

A major selling point of AIAO, of course, is that AlgosOne has already established a sizable and growing user base and has grassroots support across social media. Review platforms like Trustpilot praise its ease of use and consistent returns with 4.7/5 excellent score.

My View – AlgosOne (AIAO) Is the Real Deal

The stats say it all. AlgosOne has achieved proven, consistent results that no competitor has come close to matching, a steadily increasing user base, and a token that will let the community share in the profits and steer the future. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, a retail trader, or a crypto investor hunting for the next breakout coin, AIAO presents a fantastic opportunity.

To qualify to join the presale, you’ll need to register with AlgosOne, complete the KYC procedure, and fund your account. So is it worth it? In my view, if AlgosOne can maintain the momentum that it has built over the last three years, continuing to grow the community and deliver on its promises, then this is one AI crypto coin that’s heading straight for the moon.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.