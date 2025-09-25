The world of crypto investing is changing. Companies are shifting from solely token-based assets to more sophisticated, equity-backed exposures. In a bold move, GSR – a well-known crypto market maker – filed for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to invest in companies whose corporate treasuries hold digital assets. If approved, this ‘digital asset treasury company’ ETF could provide a new way for investors to gain exposure to crypto without directly owning tokens. GSR Proposes a New Twist GSR’s ETF filing shows that the fund plans to invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of publicly traded companies that hold significant digital assets. That’s a reversal of the usual pattern, where digital asset treasuries (DATs) follow a strategy of leveraging stock sales of their own companies to raise funds for purchasing crypto. Then, the same companies use the increase in crypto prices to boost their stock prices, sell more shares to raise additional funds, and buy more crypto, continuing the cycle. The fund is designed to be flexible: it could concentrate on 10 to 15 positions, spanning 5 to 10 issuers, with no strict minimum market cap requirement. It’s a unique twist; while crypto-related, the fund isn’t focused directly on token performance, but rather on the corporate players behind crypto accumulation. Unlike a traditional token ETF that holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana directly, this fund essentially offers a ‘meta-exposure’—focused on companies involved in crypto accumulation crypto. GSR’s Ambition Goes Beyond Treasuries That’s just the beginning. In the same batch of filings, GSR has also proposed: Staking-oriented ETFs: Funds that stake Ethereum or other proof-of-stake tokens, and distribute yield-enhancement strategies. A Core3 ETF would bundle Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in roughly equal allocations. This product would more directly mimic the token exposure and be packaged as a multi-asset fund. The filings show GSR intends to compete across the entire range from direct token exposure to equity-based crypto investments. GSR’s timing is deliberate. Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has aimed to speed up the approval process for crypto ETFs, reducing review times and lowering obstacles for issuers. The window is opening for new products, and GSR seems determined to be a first mover in some of the more niche categories. And with GSR and others moving in, retail investors should prepare for complete crypto-financial integration. Tools like Best Wallet are ideal for the job. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Non-Custodial, Presale-Friendly Web 3 Wallet Best Wallet is more than just a place to store crypto. With the Best Wallet Token ($BEST), you enjoy lower transaction fees and increased staking rewards, boosting your token swaps. Set up multiple wallets in the app for EVM tokens or Bitcoin, and access the top crypto presales in the upcoming tokens section. That’s not all; with the upcoming Best Card, users will have a one-stop shop for buying, storing, and spending their tokens. What is Best Wallet token? It’s the gateway to a crypto economy fully integrated with everything, from Bitcoin HODLing strategies to crypto presale research. Learn how to buy Best Wallet Token, and visit the $BEST presale page. If launched, GSR’s treasury ETF would represent one of the most ambitious integrations of equity markets and crypto assets. As the lines between traditional finance and crypto blur, GSR’s experiment could pave the way for new hybrid investment options—and demonstrate how vital projects like $BEST are for the average crypto investor to build their own personal crypto treasury. 