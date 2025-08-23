A New Milestone For Everyone’s Favorite Genie

Barbara Eden presents with Marcel Remus the new campaign on April 11, 2024 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Marcel Remus) Getty Images for Marcel Remus

When you think of the iconic Barbara Eden, the image that instantly springs to mind is the enchanting Jeannie from I Dream of Jeannie. From 1965 to 1970, Eden starred as the 2,000-year-old genie opposite Larry Hagman’s befuddled astronaut Tony Nelson in the beloved fantasy sitcom. Her charisma, comedic timing, and on-screen chemistry with Hagman made the character irresistible. And today we wish everyone’s favorite genie a Happy 94th Birthday.

Barbara Eden’s path to pop culture immortality, however, began long before she ever stepped into that famous bottle.

Before Jeannie: A Star on the Rise

Originally, Ms. Eden wanted to pursue a career as an opera singer before shifting to acting. Early in her career, in 1957, she appeared in I Love Lucy as Diana Jordan in the episode “Country Club Dance,” where she played the beautiful and quite flirtatious niece of the Ricardos’ Connecticut neighbors. Lucille Ball was so impressed that she wanted Eden under contract at Desilu. But fate intervened: on the very same day, Eden was offered a deal with 20th Century Fox.

“It was the third job I had in Los Angeles and she (Lucille Ball) was so good to me. I can’t tell you how sweet she was,” remembered Barbara Eden in 2017. “I had a dress on that she didn’t think was outstanding enough. She asked me to take it off and the next thing I knew, she was sitting there putting sparkling things all over it, just to make it look better.”

Eden’s opportunity on I Love Lucy led to her first regular TV role in How to Marry a Millionaire (1957–59), a sitcom adaptation of the 1953 Marilyn Monroe, Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall film. From there, Eden’s early TV credits multiplied, with memorable appearances on The Johnny Carson Show, Gunsmoke, Perry Mason, Father Knows Best, and The Lineup.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 7: The Lineup (aka: San Francisco Beat). A CBS television police drama, based on actual crimes in San Francisco, CA. Episode, “The Samuel Bradford Case.” Originally broadcast February 7, 1958. Pictured is Barbara Eden (as Eleanor). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images

Big Screen Breaks and TV Stardom

Before she became Jeannie, Eden made her mark on the big screen in films like Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?, A Private’s Affair, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, The Brass Bottle, and Flaming Star, where she starred alongside Elvis Presley.

A Private’s Affair, poster, Barbara Eden, Terry Moore, Sal Mineo, Gary Crosby, Jim Backus, 1959. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images) LMPC via Getty Images

Then came I Dream of Jeannie in 1965 — the role that would define her career. Eden didn’t just play the bubbly blonde genie; she also portrayed Jeannie’s mischievous brunette twin, showcasing her comedic range. It cemented her place as a television legend. And it currently airs weekdays in the 1 p.m. ET hour on Antenna TV.

I DREAM OF JEANNIE — Pictured: (l-r) Barbara Eden as Jeannie, Larry Hagman as Anthony ‘Tony’ Nelson — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Fun factoid : I Dream of Jeannie was partly inspired by the 1964 film The Brass Bottle, where Barbara Eden played the girlfriend of a man who finds a genie. That genie was played by Burl Ives.

The Brass Bottle, poster, top l-r: Tony Randall, Kamala Devi, bottom l-r: Barbara Eden, Tony Randall, Burl Ives on poster art, 1964. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images) LMPC via Getty Images

Beyond Jeannie

Eden later reunited with Larry Hagman in the TV movie A Howling in the Woods (1971) and appeared on Dallas during its 1990–91 season as LeeAnn De La Vega, a wealthy woman from Venezuela seeking revenge against J.R. Ewing. The pair also appeared together in the second annual TV Land Awards, among other events.

Larry Hagman and Barbara Eden during 2nd Annual TV Land Awards – Press Room at The Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) WireImage

Eden starred in two more sitcoms — Harper Valley P.T.A. (1981–82) and A Brand New Life (1989–90). She had dramatic roles in TV movies like The Stranger Within (1974), Stonestreet: Who Killed the Centerfold Model? (1977), and lighter fare such as Guess Who’s Sleeping in My Bed? (1973). And she reprised her most famous role in two reunion films: I Dream of Jeannie… Fifteen Years Later (1985) and I Still Dream of Jeannie (1991).

Honors and Later Work

In 1988, Barbara Eden received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Two years later, the University of West Los Angeles awarded her an honorary Doctor of Laws degree. She returned to the stage in the early 2000s in The Odd Couple: The Female Version, and in 2011, she published her best-selling memoir Jeannie Out of the Bottle.

Eden also penned a whimsical children’s book, Barbara and the Djinn, passing her magical legacy on to a new generation. Earlier, in 2011, she wrote a memoir called Jeannie Out of the Bottle, where she shares personal stories, behind-the-scenes moments, and reflections on fame and loss.

Actress Barbara Eden signs copies of her book “Jeannie Out Of The Bottle” at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on April 16, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian Putnam/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

From glamorous sitcom star to enduring pop culture icon, Barbara Eden’s career has spanned more than six decades — filled with laughter, magic, and unforgettable moments. I Dream of Jeannie, in fact, hits the 60-year mark on September 18. And it has been full speed ahead for Ms. Eden ever since.

Happy 94th Birthday, Barbara Eden — and thank you for the memories!