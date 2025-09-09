A New Step Has Been Taken Regarding Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves in the US! Here Are the Details…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:14
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.59-0.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,035.35-1.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016405-3.70%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4308-0.91%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-8.67%

US President Donald Trump signed the executive order regarding the Bitcoin (BTC) reserve last March, after he officially took office.

Since then, studies on the BTC reserve have continued, with the US House of Representatives introducing a bill ordering the Treasury Department to prepare a plan for Bitcoin reserves.

Accordingly, the US House of Representatives introduced a bill (HR 5166) mandating the creation of a plan on how the federal government will store and manage strategic Bitcoin reserves.

If the bill becomes law, the Treasury Department will be required to prepare a report on how the US strategic Bitcoin reserve will be stored and kept safe.

Experts see the latest bill as an important step towards officially addressing the stockpiling of Bitcoin and other digital assets as national strategic assets and establishing the necessary regulations.

The bill has been referred to the House of Representatives for debate. It will be debated in the House and, if approved, submitted to the Senate.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-new-step-has-been-taken-regarding-bitcoin-btc-reserves-in-the-us-here-are-the-details/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0763+5.28%
Everscale
EVER$0.01267-4.37%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0822-13.19%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1507+13.65%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001361-2.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002508-6.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993+0.53%
MAY
MAY$0.04259+2.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information