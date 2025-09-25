The post A new WORD among Telegram mini-apps appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Telegram’s rich ecosystem offers a wide range of opportunities for implementing a variety of projects: from simple bots that send memes to full-fledged apps with their own game mechanics and built-in monetization. In 2024, the Telegram messenger was overwhelmed with a wave of crypto apps. Many of them reached tens of millions of monthly active users at the peak.
As this trend has slightly subsided, it became clear that people need practical products and tools that would make their lives easier. A team led by entrepreneur Roxman, famous for creating Major – one of the most successful projects among mini-apps so far, focused on this common need to set a new direction for user interest in Telegram mini-apps.
“That’s how the WORD app idea was crafted”, says Roxman, “We just thought about creating something we ourselves, as a team, needed in Telegram”. WORD allows users to learn languages within the messenger without any additional downloads. Minimalistic design, dozens of languages to learn, a transparent progress system, and a leaderboard ensuring an additional competitive motivation – that’s what attracts users to WORD. The courses are formed by users themselves, everyone is invited to create or import their own courses, and receive rewards in Telegram’s internal currency, Telegram Stars. Stars can later be exchanged for crypto and withdrawn to any convenient wallet. However, all the suggested lessons undergo a precise moderation process before they become available for others.
The team behind WORD sincerely believe that the future of the Telegram ecosystem belongs to such apps — useful, accessible, and well-made. As Roxman said in the interview with Just News, “it’s not interesting to build something short-lived anymore — what matters is creating things that remain relevant long-term. In that way, @word has a great perspective.”
Learning a new language is now easier than ever — see for yourself: t.me/word