A Revolutionary Leap In Digital Finance

Analysts Warn: A Wave of Altcoin Spot ETF Approvals Could Begin Tomorrow – Here’s What to Watch For

The post Analysts Warn: A Wave of Altcoin Spot ETF Approvals Could Begin Tomorrow – Here’s What to Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A large number of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are expected to launch in the US this fall. While experts say this could be a significant turning point in digital asset access for both institutional and individual investors, there are also warnings that many products will fail. “The flood of crypto ETFs will begin this fall, and investors will be inundated with these products,” said Nate Geraci, President of NovaDius Wealth Management. Geraci expects more than 90 ETF applications currently submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be approved if they meet the necessary requirements. However, he emphasized that the final decision rests with the investor: “The great thing about the ETF market is that it’s a meritocracy; investors vote with their money. The market naturally separates winners from losers.” Geraci believes the demand for spot-based crypto ETFs is still under-appreciated. He also predicts strong demand for spot ETFs under the 1933 Act for assets like Solana and XRP, citing interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs as examples. The BlackRock-managed iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has become the most successful ETF launch in history and currently holds approximately $85 billion in BTC. While Ethereum-based ETFs initially saw less interest, inflows have accelerated in recent months amid rising demand for Ethereum. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, Ether ETFs have received approximately $10 billion in inflows since the beginning of July, accounting for the majority of the $14 billion in total inflows since their launch last year. Geraci also noted increased interest in index-based crypto ETFs, saying they offer investors a simpler way to access the broader digital asset ecosystem. However, he acknowledged that demand for altcoin ETFs is more uncertain due to the underlying dynamics of the projects. Seyffart points out that despite the increase in the number…