A smart trader is swapping his PEPE and PENDLE holdings for ENA and AAVE

PANews reported on September 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart trader 0x3737 is replacing his PEPE and PENDLE holdings with ENA and AAVE.

In the past 16 hours, the trader sold 388.72 billion PEPE (worth approximately US$3.84 million) and 75,413 PENDLE (worth approximately US$355,000), and then purchased 4,831 AAVE (worth approximately US$1.58 million) and 3.09 million ENA (worth approximately US$2.25 million).