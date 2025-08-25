A suspected "BTC ancient whale who has been dormant for seven years and switched to ETH" pledged $1.25 billion worth of ETH to the ETH2 beacon chain

PANews reported on August 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a suspected "BTC ancient whale that has been dormant for seven years and has been high-profile swapping ETH positions" has pledged 269,485 ETH worth US$1.25 billion to the ETH2 beacon chain in the past hour.

This staked amount directly surpasses the top 4 ETH holding entity, the Ethereum Foundation (231,000). This action directly reduces the difference between the exit and entry queues of the Ethereum PoS network to 260,000 tokens. In comparison, the difference was 727,000 yesterday, accounting for 66.7% of the increase in the entry queue today.