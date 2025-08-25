A suspected "BTC ancient whale who has been dormant for seven years and switched to ETH" pledged $1.25 billion worth of ETH to the ETH2 beacon chain

By: PANews
2025/08/25 22:18
PANews reported on August 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a suspected "BTC ancient whale that has been dormant for seven years and has been high-profile swapping ETH positions" has pledged 269,485 ETH worth US$1.25 billion to the ETH2 beacon chain in the past hour.

This staked amount directly surpasses the top 4 ETH holding entity, the Ethereum Foundation (231,000). This action directly reduces the difference between the exit and entry queues of the Ethereum PoS network to 260,000 tokens. In comparison, the difference was 727,000 yesterday, accounting for 66.7% of the increase in the entry queue today.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
