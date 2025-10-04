A trader bought 4 for $3060, with a total profit of about $2 million

According to a report from Lookonchain on October 4th, address 0x872a purchased 16.86 million 4TOKEN tokens for 3 BNB (approximately $3,060) and later sold 5.12 million 4TOKEN tokens for 110 BNB tokens (approximately $118,700). The user still holds 11.75 million 4TOKEN tokens (approximately $1.88 million), resulting in a cumulative profit of approximately $2 million.
