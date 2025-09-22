A trader withdrew 317,000 ASTER tokens from Aster two hours ago, with a return rate of more than 5 times.

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, a trader named "Heng" withdrew 317,000 ASTER tokens from Aster two hours ago. He deposited $98,000 five days ago and has now withdrawn $502,000. If he had bought all of ASTER, his return would have been more than five times higher. Over the past three days, he purchased 170,000 tokens on-chain at an average price of $0.8375, investing $95,000. This has yielded a $120,000 profit, bringing his total holdings to 487,000 ASTER tokens, worth $770,000. PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, a trader named "Heng" withdrew 317,000 ASTER tokens from Aster two hours ago. He deposited $98,000 five days ago and has now withdrawn $502,000. If he had bought all of ASTER, his return would have been more than five times higher. Over the past three days, he purchased 170,000 tokens on-chain at an average price of $0.8375, investing $95,000. This has yielded a $120,000 profit, bringing his total holdings to 487,000 ASTER tokens, worth $770,000.