A whale acquired 100,784 BTC seven years ago and recently sold $2.59 billion worth of BTC to invest in ETH.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Bitcoin OGs who acquired 100,784 BTC (worth $642 million at the time and $11.4 billion now) seven years ago are frantically selling BTC and holding ETH instead.

Over the past five days, it has deposited approximately 22,769 BTC (worth $2.59 billion) with Hyperliquid for sale, then bought 472,920 ETH (worth $2.22 billion) in spot and established a long position of 135,265 ETH (worth $577 million).