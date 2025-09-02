A whale always buys ETH at high points and closes it at low points, losing more than $30 million in a week.

PANews reported on September 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xa523 always goes long on ETH at high points and closes positions at low points, losing more than 30 million US dollars in a week.

Just 5 hours ago, he closed his long position of 41,931 ETH (worth approximately $179.4 million) again, losing $10 million.

The whale still holds a long position of 36,578 ETH (worth approximately US$160 million), and its total losses have exceeded US$30 million.