A whale apparently liquidated 4,720 ETH 8 hours ago, with an estimated profit of $9.514 million.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a trading whale who had made a profit of US$2.34 million through four UNI trading waves was suspected of clearing out 4,720 ETH (US$21.08 million) 8 hours ago. If sold, it would have made a profit of US$9.514 million.

He withdrew ETH from FalconX at an average price of $2,452 on July 1, with a two-month return rate of 82.2%.