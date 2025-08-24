A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

By: PANews
2025/08/24 08:51
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001119+0.17%

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 17:01
Blockcast 74 | Yat Siu on the Future of Crypto: AI, Blockchain, and Creativity

Yat Siu returns to Blockcast to explore the intersection of AI, blockchain, and creativity.
Blockhead2025/08/24 10:00
Solana captures 40% of crypto buybacks: SOL can reach $295 IF…

Whale inflows, ecosystem buybacks and ETF buzz fuel Solana’s charge, but risks loom ahead.
Coinstats2025/08/24 10:00
