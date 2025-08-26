A whale bought another $50.75 million worth of Bitcoin in 20 hours, with a total loss of over $16 million.

By: PANews
2025/08/26 08:49
Bitcoin
BTC$109,840.89-3.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00681--%

According to PANews on August 26, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Bitcoin whale address bc1qgf purchased another 455 BTC in the past 20 hours, with a total value of approximately US$50.75 million.

As of now, this address has purchased a total of 2,419 BTC since July 18, with a total investment of approximately US$280.87 million, at an average purchase price of US$116,104. However, with the current Bitcoin price of US$109,397.7, this address has now suffered a paper loss of over US$16 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.252-5.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-8.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:09
Share
AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012-1.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-8.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:15
Share
Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Bitmine has acquired 4,871 Ethereum (ETH) from FalconX, valued at approximately $21.28 million. This brings Bitmine's total ETH holdings to 1,718,770, valued at approximately $7.6 billion. Earlier yesterday, news broke that Bitmine 's cryptocurrency and cash holdings increased by $2.2 billion in the past week to $8.8 billion .
Ethereum
ETH$4,405.31-7.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 10:16
Share

Trending News

More

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

Bitmine added 4,871 ETH, with a total holding of approximately 1.7188 million

Ethereum’s $5K breakout hinges on sustained demand: Can it happen?

A whale added 200 BTC through FalconX, bringing its total holdings to 2,419.