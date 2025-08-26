A whale bought another $50.75 million worth of Bitcoin in 20 hours, with a total loss of over $16 million.

According to PANews on August 26, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Bitcoin whale address bc1qgf purchased another 455 BTC in the past 20 hours, with a total value of approximately US$50.75 million.

As of now, this address has purchased a total of 2,419 BTC since July 18, with a total investment of approximately US$280.87 million, at an average purchase price of US$116,104. However, with the current Bitcoin price of US$109,397.7, this address has now suffered a paper loss of over US$16 million.