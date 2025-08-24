A whale deposited 6.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a long BTC position

By: PANews
2025/08/24 14:35
PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 6.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a BTC long position with 20x leverage.

