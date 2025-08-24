A whale deposited approximately $147 million in BTC into Hyperliquid to exchange for ETH

PANews reported on August 24th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that over the past three hours, a Bitcoin OG deposited another 1,276 BTC (worth approximately $147 million) into Hyperliquid, intending to sell them for ETH. Currently, the OG holds 221,600 ETH, valued at approximately $1.06 billion.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.