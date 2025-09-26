A whale dumped $7.67 million in BTC and AAVE, investing $4.25 million in HYPE.

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, address 0x4F1...6618B sold $4.84 million in WBTC and $2.838 million in AAVE three hours ago. It then deposited 4.692 million USDC to the decentralized perpetual swap exchange Hyperliquid and purchased 101,000 HYPE (approximately $4.25 million). This address previously held ASTER, but all three of these transactions were short positions.
