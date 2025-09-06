A whale followed the non-farm payroll data and lost money on long ETH, then turned to shorting BTC, with a current floating profit of $830,000.

PANews reported on September 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a whale has turned to shorting BTC after losing $10.67 million on ETH due to last night's non-farm payroll data and a total loss of $35.84 million on long ETH.
After closing all of its long ETH positions last night, the whale has been gradually building short positions on BTC over the past five hours. Currently, it has shorted 1,107 BTC, valued at $122 million. The opening price was $111,390, and the liquidation price was $116,824. This leaves a current unrealized profit of $830,000.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.