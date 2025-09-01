A whale has lost over $23 million in a week but continues to hold a high position in ETH.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xa523 has lost over $23 million in just one week, yet remains long ETH at high levels. Over the past 15 hours, the whale has added 20,800 ETH (worth $92.8 million) to its long position at prices between $4,470 and $4,450. Its take-profit target is set at $5,300, but the liquidation price is at a precarious $4,297.67.

