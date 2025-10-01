ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on October 1st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale holds 62.148 million XPL at an average price of $1.15, resulting in a current loss of $14.29 million. Four days ago, the whale purchased 24.295 million XPL using 33 million USDC, and today used 38.525 million USDC to purchase 37.854 million XPL. A total of 71.524 million USDC was transferred to Hyperliquid, purchasing 62.148 million XPL at an average price of $1.15.

A whale holds 62.148 million XPL and currently has a floating loss of $14.29 million

By: PANews
2025/10/01 13:29
PANews reported on October 1st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale holds 62.148 million XPL at an average price of $1.15, resulting in a current loss of $14.29 million. Four days ago, the whale purchased 24.295 million XPL using 33 million USDC, and today used 38.525 million USDC to purchase 37.854 million XPL. A total of 71.524 million USDC was transferred to Hyperliquid, purchasing 62.148 million XPL at an average price of $1.15.

