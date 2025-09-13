A whale is long BTC, DOGE, PEPE, and FARTCOIN, and has now made over $9 million in profit.

By: PANews
2025/09/13 18:02
PANews reported on September 13th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale has long BTC, DOGE, PEPE, and FARTCOIN, and has currently made a floating profit of over $9 million:

1,250 $BTC ($145 million): Take profit at $117,000-$127,000;

$75 million DOGE (US$22.4 million): Take profit at $0.35-$0.7;

$kPEPE $1.5 billion ($18.5 million): take-profit level $0.015 - $0.03;

20 million $FARTCOIN (US$18.5 million): Take profit at $1.2-$1.6

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

An investor would have enough now to buy 691 units of the iPhone 17 if they had invested in XRP instead of buying each iPhone since the 5s. Notably, Apple just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, with official sales kicking off on September 19, 2025.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:21
