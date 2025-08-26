A whale lost $1.14 million selling HYPE and Fartcoin, going long on ETH with 15x leverage.

PANews reported on August 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0xa523 sold 886,287 HYPE (worth US$39.66 million) and 1.63 million Fartcoin (worth US$1.27 million) in the past 12 hours, with a total loss of US$1.14 million.

Subsequently, the whale opened a 15x leverage position and went long on 51,691 Ethereum (ETH).