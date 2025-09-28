A whale made another profit of $41.38 million on XPL, bringing its total profit to $80.15 million on XPL in the past month.

PANews reported on September 28th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, @Techno_Revenant, who profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations a month ago, has now made an additional $41.38 million on XPL. In other words, he has earned $80.15 million on XPL in just one month. On August 27, he used two wallets to first ambush and go long, then pushed up the price to trigger liquidation and automatic closing of positions, thereby making a profit of up to 38.77 million US dollars. He then dispersed his profits across 20+ addresses, using 1x leverage to open approximately 45 million XPL positions at an average opening price of $0.77. At the time, he alone held the vast majority of XPL long positions on Hyperliquid. These XPL long positions remained unchanged until yesterday, when the XPL price was $1.3. He then closed all of these 1x XPL contract long positions and simultaneously bought XPL spot. Now, he holds 45.47 million XPL spot, with a cost price of only US$0.77 and a floating profit of up to US$41.38 million. PANews reported on September 28th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, @Techno_Revenant, who profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations a month ago, has now made an additional $41.38 million on XPL. In other words, he has earned $80.15 million on XPL in just one month. On August 27, he used two wallets to first ambush and go long, then pushed up the price to trigger liquidation and automatic closing of positions, thereby making a profit of up to 38.77 million US dollars. He then dispersed his profits across 20+ addresses, using 1x leverage to open approximately 45 million XPL positions at an average opening price of $0.77. At the time, he alone held the vast majority of XPL long positions on Hyperliquid. These XPL long positions remained unchanged until yesterday, when the XPL price was $1.3. He then closed all of these 1x XPL contract long positions and simultaneously bought XPL spot. Now, he holds 45.47 million XPL spot, with a cost price of only US$0.77 and a floating profit of up to US$41.38 million.