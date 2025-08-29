A whale once again increased its ETH long position to $286 million, with the current liquidation price at $4214.

PANews reported on August 29th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who previously sold HYPE and went long on ETH has increased its position to 66,700 ETH (US$286 million) by adding margin. The current liquidation price is US$4,214, less than US$100 away from the current ETH price.

He started going long on ETH four days ago and has now lost $26.1 million due to his long ETH position.