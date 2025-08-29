A whale received 73,500 SOL from FalconX and used it for staking, worth $15.65 million

PANews reported on August 29th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale obtained 73,500 SOL (worth $15.65 million) from FalconX and used it for staking. Over the past two months, the whale has obtained a total of 95,700 SOL (worth $20.68 million) from FalconX and used it for staking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.