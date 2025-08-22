A whale recently sold 3,100 BTC and bought 50,522 ETH spot, going long on ETH.

Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’

In 2018 voorspelde Harvard professor en voormalig IMF hoofdeconoom Kenneth Rogoff dat Bitcoin binnen tien jaar eerder richting $100 zou gaan dan ooit de grens van $100.000 te doorbreken. Zeven jaar later moet hij die woorden inslikken: de Bitcoin koers is daar inmiddels al ruim bovenuit gestegen. Een inschattingsfout Rogoff blikte deze week terug op zijn eerdere uitspraken en gaf toe dat hij de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin zwaar heeft onderschat. Volgens hem was hij "te optimistisch dat de VS op korte termijn redelijke regelgeving zou invoeren" en ging hij ervan uit dat streng beleid Bitcoin zou inperken. In werkelijkheid gebeurde het tegenovergestelde. Bitcoin vond wereldwijd een stevige plek in zowel de legitieme economie als de schimmige randen ervan. Rogoff erkent dat hij de rol van BTC in de naar schatting $20 biljoen grote ondergrondse wereldeconomie te laag had ingeschat. "Die vraag legt een prijsbodem onder Bitcoin." Regulering en belangenverstrengeling Rogoff is in zijn reflectie ook kritisch richting toezichthouders. Hij wijst op een "obvious conflict of interest": regelgevers die zelf honderden miljoenen of zelfs miljarden aan crypto bezitten, terwijl ze tegelijkertijd verantwoordelijk zijn voor beleid. Dit gebrek aan onafhankelijkheid zou volgens hem hebben bijgedragen aan het feit dat Bitcoin de ruimte kreeg om harder te groeien dan hij had verwacht. Van $10.000 naar $113.000 Toen Rogoff zijn voorspelling deed in maart 2018, stond de prijs van Bitcoin nog onder de $10.000. Inmiddels is de koers meer dan tien keer zo hoog. In zijn nieuwe boek Our Dollar, Your Problem bespreekt hij hoe Bitcoin niet alleen een speculatief actief is, maar ook functioneert als alternatief transactiemiddel buiten het officiële financiële systeem. NEW on #Capitalisnt: @Harvard professor @krogoff joins @zingales and @bethanymac12 to discuss his new book "Our Dollar, Your Problem" (@yalepress) and why the dollar's shifting dominance matters not only for the US, but for the rest of the world's payment network. Listen now:… pic.twitter.com/dFF5SGGkZQ — Stigler Center (@StiglerCenter) July 24, 2025 Betekenis voor de toekomst De erkenning van een gerenommeerde econoom als Rogoff laat zien hoe groot de kloof is tussen de verwachtingen van traditionele financiële experts en de realiteit van Bitcoin's adoptie. Zijn eerdere scepsis sluit aan bij een lange lijst van economen en beleidsmakers die Bitcoin door de jaren heen "een bubbel" of "waardeloos" noemden. Dat hij nu toegeeft ernaast te hebben gezeten, geeft de voortdurende discussie over Bitcoin als serieuze assetklasse extra gewicht.