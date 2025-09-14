A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an account named "[email protected]" on Hyperliquid holds the largest PUMP short position, currently suffering a $35 million unrealized loss. This account shorted 8.56 billion PUMP tokens with 5x leverage, a position valued at $64 million. The position opened at $0.00338, and the current price of PUMP has more than doubled. Besides PUMP, this account also holds multiple short positions, primarily in SOL and LINK. The total unrealized loss currently stands at $44.1 million. However, this address is frequently traded, suggesting it may be an arbitrage/hedging address.
