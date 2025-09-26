A whale shorting ETH currently has a floating profit of $9.1 million and increased its short position in XPL 1 hour ago.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale who shorted ETH at $4,718 two weeks ago has not yet closed its short position, and the floating profit of this position has now reached $9.1 million.
The whale further increased its short position in XPL an hour ago and currently shorted 3.09 million XPL at an opening price of $1.19.
