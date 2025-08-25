A whale sold 3,054 ETH in exchange for 13.847 million DAI in the past hour.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who exchanged BTC for ETH at an exchange rate of 0.0354 in January sold 3,054 ETH at a price of US$4,534 in the past hour in exchange for 13.847 million DAI.

When he traded in January, the price of ETH was $3,278, and he has now made a profit of $7.79 million. The ETH/BTC exchange rate has also risen to $0.0413.