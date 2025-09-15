A whale sold 5,171 ETH in the past hour, losing $206,000

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x172b sold 5,171 ETH (worth US$23.79 million) at an average price of US$4,601 in the past hour, resulting in a loss of US$206,000.
The whale bought these 5,171 ETH at an average price of $4,641 two days ago due to FOMO sentiment.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.