A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

PANews reported on September 21st that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who staked 13.3 million APX tokens two years ago sold 9.07 million APX tokens over the past four days for $2.27 million, at an average price of $0.25. When the whale staked two years ago, the APX price was just $0.033, and the APX tokens were worth only $440,000. Over the past two years, their staking returns have exceeded their initial investment of $440,000. However, at an average price of $0.25, at the current price of $1.60, they sold before the initial takeoff, missing out on $12.7 million in profits. Currently, 5.35 million APX tokens remain unsold, valued at $8.82 million.