A whale sold 9,109.6 ETH, nearly doubling its profit to $19.64 million.

PANews reported on August 15th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who bought ETH at $1,802 in early May took profits and liquidated all 9,109.6 ETH in the early morning hours of this morning after the price fell. This resulted in a profit of $19.64 million, nearly doubling their holdings. The whale spent a total of $21.52 million to purchase and hold these ETH at an average price of $2,363 between January and May of this year. Following the price drop last night, they sold their holdings at $4,519 early this morning, netting back $41.16 million.

