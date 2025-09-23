PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x8bcd just spent $1.188 million in a single transaction to buy 595,580 ASTER at a price of $1.995.PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x8bcd just spent $1.188 million in a single transaction to buy 595,580 ASTER at a price of $1.995.

A whale spent $1.188 million to buy about 595,000 ASTER tokens

By: PANews
2025/09/23 21:06
1
$0,016328+120,11%
Aster
ASTER$1,9456+39,99%

