A whale spent 3.82 million USDC to buy HYPE and currently holds over 420,000 HYPE

By: PANews
2025/09/13 23:10
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.58-2.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09522-0.94%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%

PANews reported on September 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 3.82 million USDC to purchase HYPE and currently holds more than 420,000 HYPE, with a floating profit of US$5.47 million.

