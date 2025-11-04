A whale that sold BTC last November bought back in at an average price of $106,000, acquiring 800 BTC.

PANews reported on November 4th that, according to Ember Monitoring, a whale that sold BTC last November and has not traded since has re-entered the market today, buying 800 BTC at a price of $106,060, for a total value of approximately $84.87 million.

This whale made a total profit of $120 million through three BTC swing trades between 2022 and 2024. This is its fourth purchase, and it remains to be seen whether it can continue its previous successful profits.