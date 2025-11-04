A whale that sold BTC last November bought back in at an average price of $106,000, acquiring 800 BTC.

PANews reported on November 4th that, according to Ember Monitoring, a whale that sold BTC last November and has not traded since has re-entered the market today, buying 800 BTC at a price of $106,060, for a total value of approximately $84.87 million.
This whale made a total profit of $120 million through three BTC swing trades between 2022 and 2024. This is its fourth purchase, and it remains to be seen whether it can continue its previous successful profits.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.