A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

PANews reported on September 20th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, [a whale/institution that has already profited $76.05 million through ETH swing trading] has made another $1.13 million in profits. The whale bought 18,000 ETH at $4,487 the day before yesterday, sold 10,000 ETH at $4,600 yesterday, and bought another 16,569 ETH ($74.29 million) at $4,484 early this morning. This series of operations has resulted in another $1.13 million in profits, bringing the total profit to $76.05 million.