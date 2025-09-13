Aaliyah Blocked From A Posthumous No. 1 By One Of R&B’s Biggest Stars

Aaliyah’s posthumous single “Gone” with Tank rises to No. 2 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, marking her highest placement ever on the radio ranking. 375090 02: Aaliyah arrives, August 6, 2000, at the “2000 Teen Choice Awards” in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)

Getty Images

It’s been just under a quarter of a century since Aaliyah passed away. The R&B and pop superstar had already made it big in the American music industry and was on her way to becoming a legend when she died in a plane crash in the summer of 2001.

In the decades since then, only a relatively few songs have been released posthumously, and as Aaliyah’s estate works toward another full-length release – one that has been in the works for years – the singer’s latest single almost earns her a first champion on one Billboard chart, but misses out on doing so by just a single spot.

“Gone” Climbs to No. 2

“Gone,” Aaliyah’s posthumous team-up with R&B musician Tank, climbs on both Billboard charts on which it appears. It currently lifts from No. 4 to No. 2 on the Adult R&B Airplay list. That’s a new all-time high for the cut.

Aaliyah Earns Her Loftiest Win On The Tally

“Gone” now stands as the late star’s highest-rising win on the Adult R&B Airplay chart, so every time it grows, she reaches a new high point. Last week, “Gone” was tied with “At Your Best (You Are Love)” as her loftiest showing, as both stalled at No. 4. Now, “Gone” has pushed past that peak and is looking to become a No. 1.

Chris Brown Still Rules

The Adult R&B Airplay chart is once again ruled by Chris Brown’s single “Residuals.” That tune is steady in first place and earns its fifth frame leading the charge. “Residuals” is one of six No. 1s for Brown on the tally and 27 total appearances.

Tank’s Long History Of Radio Hits

While “Gone” may soon become Aaliyah’s first No. 1 on the radio tally, Tank has already dominated multiple times. He has racked up nine No. 1s on the Adult R&B Airplay chart and 16 top 10s. At the moment, “Gone” is his only song to stall in the runner-up space without ever reaching No. 1, though that could change in the coming weeks.

Aaliyah Rises on Multiple Billboard Charts

“Gone” also climbs on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, which includes not just R&B aimed at older audiences — as the Adult R&B Airplay tally does — but also hip-hop and rap, which makes it much more competitive. Aaliyah and Tank climb one space to No. 18, which is a new peak for their collaboration. Aaliyah has already scored four No. 1s on that list so far, including “Are You That Somebody?,” “One in a Million,” “Miss You,” and “Back & Forth.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/12/aaliyah-blocked-from-a-posthumous-no-1-by-one-of-rbs-biggest-stars/

