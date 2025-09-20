The post Aave active loans hit record $30.5B, commanding 65% of DeFi lending market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave reached $30.5 billion in active loans on Sept. 18, representing 65% of the $46.72 billion in total active loans across decentralized protocols. Data from Token Terminal shows that the lending protocol maintains a comfortable lead over competitors. Its nearest rival, Morpho, holds less than $5 billion in active loans. Aave also commands a total value locked (TVL) of $42 billion, making it the largest DeFi protocol by TVL, based on DefiLlama data. The deposit figures would position Aave as the 53rd largest US commercial bank if it operated under traditional banking structures, placing it among the top 2.5% of US commercial banks based on June 30 regulatory data. Aave running hot The protocol generated $24.6 million in fees over the past seven days, ranking it fifth-largest crypto protocol when considering centralized stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle. Among purely decentralized protocols, Aave ranks third in weekly fee generation, only lagging behind Pump.fun and Uniswap. Users access Aave for multiple purposes beyond basic lending. The protocol serves as a liquidity source for traders seeking leverage, as they utilize assets from their holding positions to borrow additional capital. By using holdings to acquire more liquidity, traders leverage their positions fully on-chain. Additionally, holders seek yield on their dormant assets, and investors pursue higher returns than traditional finance offers. Yield advantage Yield advantages over traditional banking attract significant capital to the protocol. Aaverank shows USDC deposits on Base earn 5.76% APY through Aave, substantially exceeding the 0.39% average offered by FDIC-insured banks. Similar premiums exist across networks and stablecoins, with Ethereum USDC yielding 5.12% and Avalanche USDC providing 5.03% returns. At the same time, USDT on Ethereum generates 5.09% through Aave compared to traditional bank averages, while alternative networks like Linea offer 3.94% on USDT deposits. These rates consistently outperform conventional banking products while maintaining… The post Aave active loans hit record $30.5B, commanding 65% of DeFi lending market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave reached $30.5 billion in active loans on Sept. 18, representing 65% of the $46.72 billion in total active loans across decentralized protocols. Data from Token Terminal shows that the lending protocol maintains a comfortable lead over competitors. Its nearest rival, Morpho, holds less than $5 billion in active loans. Aave also commands a total value locked (TVL) of $42 billion, making it the largest DeFi protocol by TVL, based on DefiLlama data. The deposit figures would position Aave as the 53rd largest US commercial bank if it operated under traditional banking structures, placing it among the top 2.5% of US commercial banks based on June 30 regulatory data. Aave running hot The protocol generated $24.6 million in fees over the past seven days, ranking it fifth-largest crypto protocol when considering centralized stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle. Among purely decentralized protocols, Aave ranks third in weekly fee generation, only lagging behind Pump.fun and Uniswap. Users access Aave for multiple purposes beyond basic lending. The protocol serves as a liquidity source for traders seeking leverage, as they utilize assets from their holding positions to borrow additional capital. By using holdings to acquire more liquidity, traders leverage their positions fully on-chain. Additionally, holders seek yield on their dormant assets, and investors pursue higher returns than traditional finance offers. Yield advantage Yield advantages over traditional banking attract significant capital to the protocol. Aaverank shows USDC deposits on Base earn 5.76% APY through Aave, substantially exceeding the 0.39% average offered by FDIC-insured banks. Similar premiums exist across networks and stablecoins, with Ethereum USDC yielding 5.12% and Avalanche USDC providing 5.03% returns. At the same time, USDT on Ethereum generates 5.09% through Aave compared to traditional bank averages, while alternative networks like Linea offer 3.94% on USDT deposits. These rates consistently outperform conventional banking products while maintaining…

Aave active loans hit record $30.5B, commanding 65% of DeFi lending market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:54
FUNToken
FUN$0.009602+1.45%
LINEA
LINEA$0.0276-1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08641-1.97%
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0576-10.81%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-9.13%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.67-3.23%

Aave reached $30.5 billion in active loans on Sept. 18, representing 65% of the $46.72 billion in total active loans across decentralized protocols.

Data from Token Terminal shows that the lending protocol maintains a comfortable lead over competitors. Its nearest rival, Morpho, holds less than $5 billion in active loans.

Aave also commands a total value locked (TVL) of $42 billion, making it the largest DeFi protocol by TVL, based on DefiLlama data.

The deposit figures would position Aave as the 53rd largest US commercial bank if it operated under traditional banking structures, placing it among the top 2.5% of US commercial banks based on June 30 regulatory data.

Aave running hot

The protocol generated $24.6 million in fees over the past seven days, ranking it fifth-largest crypto protocol when considering centralized stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle.

Among purely decentralized protocols, Aave ranks third in weekly fee generation, only lagging behind Pump.fun and Uniswap.

Users access Aave for multiple purposes beyond basic lending. The protocol serves as a liquidity source for traders seeking leverage, as they utilize assets from their holding positions to borrow additional capital.

By using holdings to acquire more liquidity, traders leverage their positions fully on-chain. Additionally, holders seek yield on their dormant assets, and investors pursue higher returns than traditional finance offers.

Yield advantage

Yield advantages over traditional banking attract significant capital to the protocol. Aaverank shows USDC deposits on Base earn 5.76% APY through Aave, substantially exceeding the 0.39% average offered by FDIC-insured banks.

Similar premiums exist across networks and stablecoins, with Ethereum USDC yielding 5.12% and Avalanche USDC providing 5.03% returns.

At the same time, USDT on Ethereum generates 5.09% through Aave compared to traditional bank averages, while alternative networks like Linea offer 3.94% on USDT deposits. These rates consistently outperform conventional banking products while maintaining on-chain accessibility.

The growth in active loans indicates how crypto investors are more inclined to use decentralized protocols for leverage and yield, with Aave having a significant participation in this sector.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/aave-active-loans-hit-record-30-5b-commanding-65-of-defi-lending-market/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.94-3.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,528.48-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.9854-2.78%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185031-6.66%
Sign
SIGN$0.08401+5.91%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

The post A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse into the Future of Wearable Tech Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/meta-smart-glasses-unveiled/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502+0.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376-7.46%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005169-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:43
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, September 20th

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy