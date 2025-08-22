Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 02:22
Key Notes

  • Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment.
  • Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty.
  • The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch.

Decentralized finance's largest lending provider, Aave

AAVE
$297.9



24h volatility:
1.7%


Market cap:
$4.52 B



Vol. 24h:
$473.33 M

, has officially launched on Aptos

APT
$4.39



24h volatility:
1.7%


Market cap:
$3.00 B



Vol. 24h:
$331.04 M

, marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain.

The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base.


Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum

Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum

ETH
$4 241



24h volatility:
1.5%


Market cap:
$511.91 B



Vol. 24h:
$31.01 B

and EVM-compatible chains.

Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos.

500K Bug Bounty

According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe.

The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets.

Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora.

A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security.

Why Aptos?

Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput.

APT is the native token of the ecosystem which has shown substantial promise, making it a top crypto to buy.

With over $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) and transaction speeds up to 30,000 per second, Aptos aims to attract builders in digital finance, consumer apps, gaming, and real-world assets.

Stablecoins dominate the Aptos ecosystem, making up about 86% of assets following the integration of native USDT and USDC.

Aave’s debut aims to tap into this stablecoin-heavy ecosystem, serving as a key liquidity engine for Aptos while introducing new collateral markets, including liquid staking tokens (LSTs).

With only 8.1% of APT in LSTs compared to 76% staked, both Aptos and Aave see significant room for market growth.

Institutional and Developer Appeal

Aave DAO governs the protocol, which secures over $50 billion in net deposits and nearly $37 billion in TVL across chains, making it the second-largest DeFi platform globally.

The Aptos launch enables developers to integrate Aave’s familiar lending primitives into new applications, with full tooling support, MEV-resilient oracle feeds, and liquidity incentives at launch.

For institutions, the move signals Aave’s intent to serve as the Global Trading Engine for Aptos, unlocking new opportunities in stablecoin markets and tokenized assets.

Aptos Foundation’s Ash Pampati called the launch a “major milestone,” while Aave founder Stani Kulechov emphasized that multichain expansion is core to building an open global financial system.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/aave-debuts-on-aptos-first-non-evm-expansion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
